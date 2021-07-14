Democrats Want To End Federal Marijuana Ban

Eighteen states – and D.C. – have already legalized recreational marijuana, while a vast majority of states have legalized medical marijuana.

Senate Democrats just rolled out a bill to end the federal ban on marijuana.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer argues most Americans support legalization and that current laws are fundamentally unfair.

"Young men and young women, disproportionately young Black and Hispanic men and women have been arrested and jailed for even carrying a small amount of marijuana in their pocket," Schumer said. "A charge that came with exorbitant penalties and a serious criminal record because of the over-criminalization of marijuana, and it followed them for the remainder of their lives. It makes no sense and it’s time for change."

