Environment Complicates Democratic Push For Infrastructure Plan

While road and bridge building has gotten GOP support, President Biden's focus on the environment may be a sticking point.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Democrats are looking to tackle jobs and infrastructure in their next push for legislation.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's not sure if Republicans will support this part of their agenda as they did coronavirus relief.

While road and bridge building has gotten GOP support, President Biden's focus on the environment will be a sticking point.

During his campaign the president proposed a $2-trillion investment in clean energy, public transit and the repairing of roads and bridges.