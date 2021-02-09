Democrats Propose Child Tax Credits In Relief Plan

Democrats revealed a key part of the deal that aims to keep children out of poverty.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While the senate readies for the impeachment trial... Congress is trying to finalize details on a new COVID relief package.

Democrats are moving forward with the President's 1-point-9 trillion dollar plan.

Yesterday... they revealed a key part of the deal that aims to keep children out of poverty.

They want to expand tax credits for families with children -- up to 36-hundred dollars for a child under six ... and 3-thousand dollars for a child up to 17.

That would be available to individuals making less than 75-thousand dollars annually... or couples making less than 150-thousand.

According to researchers at Columbia University... the whole relief plan could slash the child poverty rate to less than 7 percent this year.

Democrats say it's crucial to the country's recovery.

"We know that poor child, low-income children have disproportionately suffered the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic so this is a part of the continuing effort to be big and bold and our response" Said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries -- along with other Democrats -- say they want Republican support on the package -- but will move on the measure without it ... if they have to.

"Our number one priority is to get people the help that they need, to get them stimulus checks, to get them expanded access to health care, to protect their housing. That's our number one priority. And we don't want to let anything get in our way of our number one priority." Said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.