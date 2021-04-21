Democrats Aim To Go Green With School Buses

Research suggests emissions from the current fleet, which relies mostly on diesel, may be bad for children.

A group of Democratic lawmakers are introducing a bill that would incentivize schools to make the switch to electric buses through a grant program.

The legislation is in line with the administration's efforts to shift more toward renewable energy as part of its fight against climate change.

President Biden is expected to announce a new pledge to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030.