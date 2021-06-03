Democratic Lawmakers Investigating Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting Death

The 16-year-old was shot and killed by police in Columbus, Ohio back in April outside the foster home where she had been living for two months.

Did the foster care system fail Ma'khia Bryant? That's what three Democratic lawmakers want to know.

The lawmakers wrote a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services asking the agency to help local authorities in their investigation.

They're also seeking an independent federal investigation.