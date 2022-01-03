Demand For At-Home COVID Tests High Across The U.S. Amid Variant Surge

At-home tests are flying off the shelves, and the uptick in usage has medical officials concerned.

One of the biggest challenges many Americans are facing with the rise of the Omicron variant is getting a COVID test.

At-home tests are flying off the shelves, and the uptick in usage has medical officials concerned because many of the test results are not reported to public health departments, and even worse — they can give false results.

Dr. Susan Casey Bleasdale is the chief quality officer at University of Illinois Hospital.

She spoke with Newsy about Illinois recently shattering its case record as well as the state of at-home COVID testing across the country.