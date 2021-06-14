Delta Variant Set To Become Dominant in U.S.

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the COVID-19 Delta variant will likely become the most dominant strain in the U.S.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

There's new worry about the delta variant.

The strain was first discovered in India and is now responsible for an estimated 90% of cases in the U.K.

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says it will likely become the most dominant strain in the U.S.

Gottlieb says the delta strain is 60% more contagious than other variants but he says so far, vaccines are effective in protecting against it.