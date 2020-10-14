Pandemic Toll Mounts For Airlines: Delta Posts $5.4 Billion In Losses

Delta's woes come amid massive losses for the airline industry in general.

It's been a brutal financial quarter for Delta Air Lines. The carrier has just reported a $5.4 billion loss for the three months ending Sept. 30.

Delta's woes come amid massive losses for the industry in general as air travel has plummeted due to travelers' fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta has been able to avoid layoffs. But that's because 18,000 employees accepted buyouts or took early retirement or unpaid leave. This month, 19,000 workers were furloughed at American Airlines and United cut 13,000 jobs.