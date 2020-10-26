Delta Has Banned Almost 500 People For Not Wearing Masks

The airline has required passengers to wear a mask on flights since early May.

If you're thinking about traveling any time soon, make sure a face mask is on your packing list.

If not, you could wind up being banned.

Delta has banned almost 500 people who did not follow its mask protocol.

Delta's CEO said 460 people have been added to its no-fly list.

In June, airlines agreed to ban passengers for not wearing masks.

Airlines are not sharing who they have banned.