Delta Airlines Rolling Out Facial Recognition In Atlanta Airport

The new technology is part of a partnership with the TSA to cut wait times at security checkpoints.

Delta Airlines is rolling out facial recognition technology — right before the busy travel season gets underway.

The airline says that it's testing out the new technology at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta.

It's part of a new partnership with the TSA, and it's expected to cut down wait times at security checkpoints.

The new system will compare passports and visa photos in a federal database with the passenger's live photo.

The TSA says that file is immediately destroyed in order to step up security from cyberthreats and hacks.