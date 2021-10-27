Delta Airlines Rolling Out Facial Recognition In Atlanta Airport

By Newsy Staff
October 27, 2021
The new technology is part of a partnership with the TSA to cut wait times at security checkpoints.

Delta Airlines is rolling out facial recognition technology — right before the busy travel season gets underway. 

The airline says that it's testing out the new technology at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta.

It's part of a new partnership with the TSA, and it's expected to cut down wait times at security checkpoints.

The new system will compare passports and visa photos in a federal database with the passenger's live photo. 

The TSA says that file is immediately destroyed in order to step up security from cyberthreats and hacks.

