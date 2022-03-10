Delta Adds New Vegetarian Meals To Its In-Flight Menu

The company will begin offering five vegetarian and plant-based items on its menu for select flights.

Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday that it’s adding new vegetarian and plant-based meals onboard its flights beginning this month.

The menu will include the Impossible burger, Black Sheep Foods lamb meatballs, Impossible meatballs, cauliflower cakes and a warm seasonal vegetable plate.

The carrier also plans to reintroduce hot meals.