Delta Adds New Vegetarian Meals To Its In-Flight Menu

March 10, 2022
The company will begin offering five vegetarian and plant-based items on its menu for select flights.
Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday that it’s adding new vegetarian and plant-based meals onboard its flights beginning this month.
The company will begin offering five vegetarian and plant-based items on its menu for select flights.
The menu will include the Impossible burger, Black Sheep Foods lamb meatballs, Impossible meatballs, cauliflower cakes and a warm seasonal vegetable plate.
The carrier also plans to reintroduce hot meals.
Hot meals, but make it veg-friendly 🌱— Delta (@Delta) March 9, 2022
With menu service returning to select routes and cabins, we're excited to introduce more plant-based options on board.