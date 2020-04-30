Delivery, Retail Workers Plan Strike For Virus Protections

Workers at companies including Amazon, FedEx, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and Instacart are being encouraged to walk out on Friday.

Employees of major shipping and delivery companies serving people shut in by the coronavirus are threatening to go on strike on Friday.

The walkout is being organized on social media for workers at companies including Amazon, FedEx, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and Instacart.

The Intercept, which first reported on the strike Wednesday, said organizers are promoting the May 1 International Workers Day event as a protest against companies profiting off the virus as their workers face health risks.

A Whole Foods employee and strike organizer told the Intercept that the walkout is meant "to show solidarity with other essential workers in our struggle for better protections and benefits in the pandemic."

Meanwhile, fliers about the walkout online accuse Amazon of downplaying coronavirus cases and health risks at its facilities.

A spokeswoman for Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, said the company is taking thorough steps to protect its workers and that Amazon rejects "irresponsible actions of labor groups in spreading misinformation ... during this unprecedented health and economic crisis."