Delivery Of Second Stimulus Payments Underway

Checks started being mailed out last Wednesday to people not receiving payment through direct deposit.

If you haven't gotten your $600 stimulus payment yet, that could change today.

The IRS lists today as the "official payment date," although direct deposits began popping up in accounts last week.

Some people may receive debit cards in the mail instead of a paper check.

That'll come in an envelope addressed from the IRS.