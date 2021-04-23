Deadly Shooting In San Diego

Police have a suspect in custody in San Diego -- after two shootings downtown left one person dead and multiple others injured.

Here's what we know right now: Police say they responded to a report of a shooting late last night. They believe the suspect had an encounter with a man outside a hotel and shot him. The suspect then walked away and shot at another group of men.

Police detained the suspect after an officer used a taser on him.