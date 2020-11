President Trump set the deadline in an executive order in August.

Thursday is the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to sell off its U.S. operations.

In a proposal in September, Oracle and Walmart said they would take on the business. But TikTok said it has not heard from the U.S. government about whether the proposal was approved.

Now the app is asking a federal court to intervene.