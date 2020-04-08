DEA Moves To Address Drug Shortages For COVID-19 Patients

The DEA said production limits will be increased by 15% for medicines like fentanyl, morphine and hydromorphone.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is upping its production limits on certain medications that are now in short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DEA said Tuesday that limits will be increased by 15% for medicines given to many COVID-19 patients, including fentanyl, morphine and hydromorphone.

Cough or cold medicine ingredients like codeine, ephedrine and pseudoephedrine are also included in the directive.

The agency also said it will approve increases in imports of medications necessary for people using ventilators.

Demand for drugs like these is on the rise as more and more COVID-19 patients seek medical attention. The DEA says it will re-evaluate production limits once the pandemic eases up.

Contains footage from CNN.