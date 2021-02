Perdue lost his seat to Jon Ossoff in January's runoff election.

Former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia is considering another Senate run.

The Republican took the first step Monday filing election paperwork for the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

If Perdue runs, he would face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.