Dave Chappelle Willing To Talk To Netflix About Controversial Special

Netflix employees staged a walkout over his latest comedy special, "The Closer."

It all started because some at Netflix were upset about jokes made in Chappelle's comedy special about the trans community and how the company responded to it.

A spokesperson for Chappelle says the comedian would be open to talking to people from Netflix if they contact him.

The rep for Chappelle also reportedly said: "Dave stands by his art: No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together."