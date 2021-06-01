Data Shows Lack Of Diversity Among New York State Police

Those on the force say officers from communities of color face racism at work.

In New York, there's worry that the state's police force continues to lack diversity and not reflect the demographics of the state.

Of more than 4,700 officers, just 4% are black and 6% are Hispanic. That's far lower than what they make up in the state's population.

The Associated Press reviewed data for 38 state police departments and found each had a disproportionate number of White officers.