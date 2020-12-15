Dallas Health Care Worker Feels "Good" After Pfizer Vaccine

The first recipients of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine are speaking about their experience and why they chose to take the drug.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

One of the first people to receive the vaccine in the U.S. was an environmental services worker who cleans the emergency room at a Dallas hospital.

Teresa Mata explains why she got the vaccine.

Mata said, "I feel good. I want to take the risk because I am diabetic for 13 years. So I work in this hospital, I love my job, but I want to protect each person and I want to protect my family and I want to protect myself."