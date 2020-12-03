Dept. Of Transportation Issues New Emotional Support Animal Guidance

This comes after complaints from people with disabilities and requests to transport animals, like peacocks and pigs, as emotional support animals.

Emotional support animals no longer have to be treated as service animals on planes.

The Department of Transportation announced the new guidance, which also limits service animals to dogs that can perform specific tasks.

