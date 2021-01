The Justice Department said perpetrators will face federal charges.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Washington D.C. police have released photos asking for the public's help identifying some of the people who stormed the Capitol building.

There are pictures of dozens of people wanted for unlawful entry to the Capitol.

The Justice Department said they will face federal charges.

D.C. police said 69 arrests were made Wednesday into Thursday morning.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.