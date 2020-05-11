D.C. Metro Service Not Expected To Fully Resume Until Next Spring

​The transit agency hopes to increase service levels gradually but doesn't foresee a return to pre-pandemic levels of operation until 2021.

Metro service in and around Washington, D.C. is not expected to be fully restored until next spring.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported the transit agency plans to keep a reduced service schedule until the start of the next school year. Metro hopes to gradually increase service levels over the next year but doesn't foresee a return to pre-pandemic levels of operation until spring 2021.

Metro said the main priority of its coronavirus recovery plan is the safety of its employees and customers. This includes boarding passengers through the rear of buses, as well as letting them ride for free in an effort to reduce contact between bus operators and passengers. It will also try to limit capacity on buses and train cars to allow for 6 feet of distance between riders.

Metro also said it expects to gradually reopen stations that were closed due to the pandemic in the fall.