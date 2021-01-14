D.C. Mayor Urges People Not To Attend Inauguration

D.C.'s mayor is urging people not to attend Biden's Inauguration. She hopes that will prevent violence.

"We have asked Americans not to come to the Washington, D.C. event, but instead to participate virtually, and we know that is the right choice and the best way to keep everyone safe." Said Bowser.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is also discussing whether to cancel public gathering permits in the days before and after the inauguration.

