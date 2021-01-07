D.C. Mayor Extends Emergency Declaration Until After Inauguration

This gives several D.C. leaders the authority to apply for federal assistance and funding to help protect people and property.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the city's emergency declaration for the next two weeks. So, here's what that means.

The new order will end on Thursday, January 21. Now that's a day after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Mayor Muriel Bowser: "Well, certainly, we are there to assist the U.S. Capitol police with any and all requests. I think you know the very significant perimeters we established around D.C. streets. We're right there to support them and now to enter the buildings to make sure we have control and maintain control and order in the district overnight and over the next days."

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his thanks to Capitol Hill police officers and other officers who responded to the riots.