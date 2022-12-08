D'Andra Moss Talks To Newsy About Brittney Griner's Release

Who Is Viktor Bout, The Arms Dealer In The Swap For Brittney Griner?
D'Andra Moss spoke with Newsy Live about Brittney Griner's incarceration and release.
Brittney Griner's friend D'Andra Moss spoke with Newsy Live about Griner's release from Russia in a prisoner swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Bout was convicted in 2011 on terrorism-related charges, including conspiring to kill Americans.By Apichart Weerawong / AP
