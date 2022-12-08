World

D'Andra Moss Talks To Newsy About Brittney Griner's Release

D'Andra Moss spoke with Newsy Live about Brittney Griner's incarceration and release.

December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner's friend D'Andra Moss spoke with Newsy Live about Griner's release from Russia in a prisoner swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout.

