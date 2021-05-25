Cyclone Barrels Toward India's Eastern Coast

Government officials are asking people at cyclone shelters to wear double masks and practice social distancing.

A powerful cyclone headed toward India's eastern coast Tuesday, and tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes looking for safety.

It's expected to make landfall Wednesday morning. Forecasters say the cyclone could bring winds of 110 mph.

India is still overwhelmed with coronavirus cases. Government officials are asking people at cyclone shelters to wear double masks and practice social distancing.