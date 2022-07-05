Akron Police Impose Curfew After Police Shooting Of Jayland Walker

Akron Police Impose Curfew After Police Shooting Of Jayland Walker
By Newsy Staff
July 5, 2022
In Akron, Ohio, 4th of July celebrations were canceled and a curfew was instituted overnight, as demonstrations continue following the police killing of Jayland Walker. 

Medical examiners say the 25-year-old suffered at least 60 gunshot wounds fired by several officers.

Akron's police chief says traffic video appears to show a shot fired from Walker's car after he was pulled over for a traffic violation, but he did not have a weapon on him when he tried to run from officers and was eventually shot. 

Eight officers directly involved in the shooting are on unpaid leave while a criminal investigation is underway.

