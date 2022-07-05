Akron Police Impose Curfew After Police Shooting Of Jayland Walker

Medical examiners say the 25-year-old suffered at least 60 gunshot wounds fired by several officers.

In Akron, Ohio, 4th of July celebrations were canceled and a curfew was instituted overnight, as demonstrations continue following the police killing of Jayland Walker.

Medical examiners say the 25-year-old suffered at least 60 gunshot wounds fired by several officers.

Akron's police chief says traffic video appears to show a shot fired from Walker's car after he was pulled over for a traffic violation, but he did not have a weapon on him when he tried to run from officers and was eventually shot.

Eight officers directly involved in the shooting are on unpaid leave while a criminal investigation is underway.