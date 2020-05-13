New York Governor: COVID-19 Rates Lower Among Front-Line Workers

Andrew Cuomo said front-line workers tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies at lower rates than the general population.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that front-line workers in the state are testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies at a lower rate than the general population.

According to state data, around 14% of downstate transit workers tested positive for the antibodies, compared to nearly 20% of New York City's general population. Additionally, roughly 10% of NYPD employees, about 17% of fire department personnel and around 12% of downstate health care workers tested positive.

"You know what that means? That means PPE works," Cuomo said. "Masks work. Gloves work. Hand sanitizing works. How do health care workers have a lower percentage of infection than the general population? Because people don't wear these at home."

On Monday, Cuomo announced certain parts of New York can begin to reopen on Friday, the same day the state's stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Contains footage from CNN.