NY Gov. Signs Death Benefits Bill For Coronavirus First Responders

"It is the least we can do," Gov. Cuomo said in giving death benefits to front line public workers killed by the coronavirus.

New York's governor has OKd state death benefits for families of front line workers who died of the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure Saturday. It covers families of state and local government employees like police officers, nurses and paramedics who reported to work on or after March 1, contracted the virus within 45 days and died in 2020.

"It is the least we can do to say thank you, and we honor you and we remember you. You gave your lives for us, we will be there to support your families going forward," said Cuomo.

The total number of first responders statewide who have died of the coronavirus is not known but the Daily News reports nearly 300 New York City workers have been killed by the virus.

Cuomo also said that the state will open nearly a dozen new testing sites in coronavirus hot spot areas including six in the Bronx, three in Brooklyn and one in Queens.

The state is expected to begin phase one of reopening on June 8th.

Contains footage from CNN.