Cruise Lines Begin Relaxing Face Mask Policies

The CDC recommended that cruise lines relax masking requirements as long as 95% of passengers on board are vaccinated.

Some cruise lines are relaxing their COVID-19 face mask policies.

Royal Caribbean is dropping its indoor mask requirement starting Friday for those who are fully vaccinated.

Carnival Cruises is also lifting mask requirements for most of its venues on March 1, and Norwegian Cruise Line won't require them for passengers on board.

The CDC recommended that cruise lines drop the requirements as long as 95% of passengers and crew members are fully vaccinated.