Cruise Lines Push To Resume Sailing In The U.S.

CDC to consider new plan for cruise ships that includes mandatory coronavirus testing for all passengers.

After months of being landlocked, cruise lines are attempting to sail again.

A trade group representing 95 percent of the global industry sent plans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hoping to get the agency to lift its no-sail order. That no-sail order has been extended twice and is in place until Sept. 30.

The plan includes testing all passengers and crew before they board and mandating mask wearing and social distancing.

Cruise ships have resumed sailing in Europe and elsewhere over the last few weeks and company executives say that experience has convinced them that cruising can be done safely from the U.S.

The pandemic has forced cruise ship companies to furlough thousands of workers and obtain billions in bank loans to stay afloat.

Carnival Cruise Lines estimates it burned through $770 million every month in its third quarter.

Additional reporting by Dee-Ann Durbin of the Associated Press.

Contains footage from CNN.