WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Cruise Lines Fight To Set Sail From U.S. Ports

SMS
Cruise Lines Fight To Set Sail From U.S. Ports
By Lauren Magarino
By Lauren Magarino
June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021
Cruise lines are mandating vaccinations. It's a move the CDC has incentivized. But some states are barring the requirement.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT