Crowd Calls for End to ICE During President's Speech

President Biden responded directly to those calls on stage.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The president has been criticized for his handling of immigration so far — in a recent poll from Fox News, 52% of Americans said they disapprove of how he's dealt with the issue.

The president was interrupted during a speech yesterday.

Protesters urged him to end detention centers and ICE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

President Biden responded directly to those calls on stage.

"Y'all know what they're talking about. There should be no private prisons, period. None, period. That's what they're talking about in private detention centers. They should not exist. And we are working to close all of them," he said.

The president told protesters he's working on it and to give him another five days.

In an exclusive interview with Newsy, one of the demonstrators who interrupted the president yesterday says now is the time for change.

"We want to accountability, we need, you know — We went to support you, we went to support our two senators from Georgia. And so, now. This is the time to bring back the to community."