Crocs Donating Shoes To Health Care Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

​Health workers across the U.S. can request a free pair of the company's shoes through its website.

Footwear company Crocs is giving free shoes to American health care workers.

Crocs announced Wednesday its new "A Free Pair for Healthcare" program, meant to benefit "those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19." Eligible workers can request a free pair of the company's signature clogs or certain Crocs At Work styles through its website. The company will accept up to 10,000 requests a day, while supplies last.

On top of that, Crocs also said it's "donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes" to certain health care facilities and organizations across the country to give out to employees.

Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees said: "Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families. These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time."