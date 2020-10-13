Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ronaldo's positive test prompted the Portuguese National team to test everyone again. Everyone else tested negative.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer star to test positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Portuguese soccer federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms.

He tested positive while he was with his country's national team, but he doesn't know how he got infected.

Ronaldo was in isolation and dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday in Lisbon.

Ronaldo's positive test prompted the Portuguese National team to test everyone again. Everyone else tested negative.

Additional reporting by Tales Azzoni of The Associated Press.