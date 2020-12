Crews in Southern California are struggling to get a wildfire under control.

Winds up to 70 miles per hour have made it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

To limit the spread, utility companies have turned off power for tens of thousands of people

Authorities say the fire is now about 10% contained.