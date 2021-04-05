COVID Tests To Be Offered Twice A Week In England

The weekly tests are for those not showing any symptoms.

Starting this week, everyone in England will have access to two COVID tests each week.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with his cabinet to approve the next phase of reopening the U.K. That means non-essential shops can reopen and bars and restaurants can start serving outdoors.

The weekly tests are for those not showing any symptoms. Anyone testing positive will be expected to self-quarantine.