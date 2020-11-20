Demand Strains Coronavirus Testing Sites Ahead Of Thanksgiving

As more people look for coronavirus tests ahead of Thanksgiving, laboratories warn more results could be delayed.

With Thanksgiving approaching next week, more people are waiting hours in long lines to get tested for the coronavirus.

This is a look at the lines in New York. Even as testing has become more accessible, laboratories warn the increase now could delay results.

One person waited in line at a walk-in clinic in Brooklyn for four hours to get tested.

"Honestly I just think they could just take a better approach, especially during winter time, about standing in line right now because even standing here you could have a cold or get a cold just by standing outside."

The demand in testing comes as the CDC is urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, and not to spend the holiday with people outside of their household.