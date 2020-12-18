COVID Relief Talks Drag On As Government Shutdown Looms In Washington

The newest $900 billion proposal includes additional aid for small businesses and another round of direct payments to many Americans.

Congress is still trying to finalize a second coronavirus relief deal.

The $900 billion proposal would deliver additional aid to small businesses, $300 weekly checks for the unemployed and $600 stimulus payments to Americans below a certain income threshold.

Democrats want more emergency funding for states, while Republicans want to prevent new loan programs under the Federal Reserve.

All this as lawmakers are also attempting to avoid a partial government shutdown that will start at midnight tonight if a spending measure is not passed.