COVID Relief Bill Heads To President's Desk

The American Rescue Plan now heads to the president's desk for his signature after the House passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill yesterday afternoon.

One Democrat joined all Republicans in voting against the package. They've criticized the bill of for being too big and not providing targeted relief.

Here is some of what the bill would do for a typical family of four earning less than $150,000 annually. It would provide $5,600 in direct payments. That's $1,400 per person. And it would provide a child tax credit of $2,600. That's a total of $8,200.

Other key items in the bill include $300 per week in expanded federal unemployment benefits, $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments, $130 billion to help schools reopen, more than $7 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, and $50 billion for COVID testing and contact tracing.

