COVID-Related Hospitalizations Skyrocket in U.S.

Hospitalizations on Wednesday rose to a record 79,410, taxing health care workers across the country.

A new record for hospitalizations has been set every day this week. Hospitalizations on Wednesday rose to a record 79,410.

Those numbers are expected to go up, with the seven-day case average now passing 162,000.

Huge strides have been made in treatments since the start of the pandemic.

From using steroids to treat severe illness to turning patients on their stomach to reduce fluids in their lungs.

But health care workers fear the battle will only be hurt by a failure to prevent infections in the first place.