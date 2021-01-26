COVID Outbreak Among National Guard Troops In D.C.

Nearly 200 National Guard members have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are reports of a COVID outbreak among the National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

The commander of the D.C. National Guard said he was deeply troubled by the number and that's because fewer than 50 guardsmen had tested positive as of January 15. That means cases more than quadrupled over the last 10 days.

Troops are required to wear masks during their shifts when they're standing side-by-side on Capitol Hill, but they're also constantly staying in close quarters with their units. They're taking naps and getting meals together so they are rarely six feet apart.

All of the guardsmen who are testing positive are quarantined for 14 days and will not be returning to their home states until they are fully recovered.