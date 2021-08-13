COVID Hospitalizations Increasing Again As Delta Variant Spreads

SMS
COVID Hospitalizations Increasing Again As Delta Variant Spreads
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
August 13, 2021
August 13, 2021
According to the CDC, hospitalizations have been increasing steadily for more than a month.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging again as the Delta variant spreads across the county.  

Dr. Sanjay Pattani from AdventHealth Orlando said: "We see more patients coming to the hospital that are actually very sick requiring our highest level of care in a very time sensitive manner. We have a very large need for critical care beds with critical care resources." 

Data from the CDC states that hospitalizations have been increasing steadily for more than a month nearing levels we haven't seen since the winter surge. 

At this current pace, we could pass January's record high by next month. 

SMS