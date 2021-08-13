COVID Hospitalizations Increasing Again As Delta Variant Spreads

According to the CDC, hospitalizations have been increasing steadily for more than a month.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging again as the Delta variant spreads across the county.

Dr. Sanjay Pattani from AdventHealth Orlando said: "We see more patients coming to the hospital that are actually very sick requiring our highest level of care in a very time sensitive manner. We have a very large need for critical care beds with critical care resources."

Data from the CDC states that hospitalizations have been increasing steadily for more than a month nearing levels we haven't seen since the winter surge.

At this current pace, we could pass January's record high by next month.