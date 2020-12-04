WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

COVID Deaths Continue To Climb

By Newsy Staff
December 4, 2020
The U.S. saw another record-breaking day in the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past 7 days, more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 14 million people have been infected from the virus since it hit the U.S.

Hospitals are already overwhelmed. A look at the number of people fighting the virus from a hospital bed this morning: more than 100,000. 

Arizona officials say there's only 10% capacity left in intensive care units. And health experts say holiday travel and gatherings are expected to make things even worse. 

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom says he'll impose a new stay-at-home order for areas where ICU  capacity falls below 15%. Newsom expects much of the state to meet that threshold as soon as today.

