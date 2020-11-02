COVID Cases Rising In Midwest

Eighteen states set new records last week for single-day cases.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As Election Day approaches, voters will hit the polls while coronavirus cases are still rising.

According to Reuters data, almost 87,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. on Saturday.

The Midwest continues to be a hot spot. The region experienced a sixth straight day of record hospitalizations.

Ohio, a key state in the election, is one of the states seeing a climb in cases.

Here's what the governor had to say.

"We got to start doing this more. And there is good news. We now know how important masks are. We know we can knock this thing down," said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. "And if we do that and come together, this winter will not be as bad as many people are predicting it. I am optimistic that Ohioans are starting to see that this thing is really, really spreading in Ohio."

The Covid Tracking Project reports 18 states set new records last week for new cases in a single day.