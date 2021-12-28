COVID Cases Rising At U.S. Universities

In New York colleges and universities like New York University and Columbia will start classes remotely in January.

Rising COVID-19 cases are causing massive disruptions around the nation’s colleges and universities.

Students at major colleges and universities will start next semester virtually.

Columbia, Yale, New York University and the University of California are taking precautions to contain the coronavirus.

The average daily number of new cases is over 176,000 — the highest it's been in nearly a year.

At the University of Maryland, most classes have been moved online and the few that will be held in person will require participants to show a negative COVID test. At Northeastern in Boston, classes will resume in-person in January, but students must get boosters by January 18. That approach drew praise from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who tweeted that for college students "prolonged isolation is a very real risk to their growth and mental health."

Universities are also pulling their football teams from games for COVID-related reasons...The latest, Boise State, is out of the Arizona Bowl. Other bowl games have also been canceled Including the Military Bowl which was called off after Boston College said it had more than 40 players unavailable due to COVID, opt-outs and injuries.