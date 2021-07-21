COVID Cases On The Rise In Australia

Just 11% of the population is fully vaccinated.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Australia, recent lockdown restrictions don't appear to be as effective as officials hoped in fighting new COVID cases.

New South Wales, where Sydney is located, reported 110 new cases today. Victoria reported 22 new infections. Both states have stay-at-home orders in place.

Australia has done one of the best jobs at preventing the spread of the virus and has put strict restrictions in place since the start of the pandemic. But there's growing frustration with a slow vaccine rollout. Just 11% of the population is fully vaccinated.