COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

The U.S. is approaching a half million deaths from COVID-19, but numbers have been trending in the right direction.

New cases have gone down across the U.S. And those lower numbers have taken some of the strain off hospitals.

Fewer than 65,000 people are in a hospital today, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That's the fewest since early November.

Hospitalizations peaked at over 132,000 at the beginning of this year.