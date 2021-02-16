COVID Cases Drop For First Time Since November

More than 38.2 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

New COVID cases continue to drop across the U.S.

The seven-day average dropped below 90,000 a day for the first time since early November.

Just a few weeks ago, that number was peaking near 250,000 daily cases.

Some states, mostly ones with higher populations, have administered the most vaccines.

Still, Just 14 million people have received both shots. That's just about 4% of the population.