COVID Cases Drop For First Time Since November

By Newsy Staff
February 16, 2021
New COVID cases continue to drop across the U.S.

The seven-day average dropped below 90,000 a day for the first time since early November. 

Just a few weeks ago, that number was peaking near 250,000 daily cases. 

More than 38.2 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. 

Some states, mostly ones with higher populations, have administered the most vaccines.

Still, Just 14 million people have received both shots. That's just about 4% of the population.

